Slim down before the holidays with ‘Skinny Santa’ challenge

Dec. 3, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Even Santa would be in better shape come Christmas Eve if he took this fitness challenge.

GreatLIFE members: You get to start Dec. 7 when you sign up for the Skinny Santa Holiday Fitness Challenge.

“It’s a four-week program, and within those weeks, we have multiple events,” said GreatLIFE trainer Mariah Gummer.

The program includes weekly workout challenges that ramp up as the challenge goes on. You’ll be guided by trainers with videos to further explain each week.

Participants also will take either Quick Fit group classes or a specialized studio class, including yoga.

“It’s a good fit for people who maybe are new members or don’t quite know their way around the gym,” Gummer said. “We have a lot of people who might stay in one area of the gym and do the same workout three times a week. So for those who don’t quite know what to do in the gym or need some extra help or want to lightly try out personal training, this is a good way to kick-start that fitness journey.”

The challenge costs $75, but you’ll quickly earn that and more as you complete it. Participants can earn “ornaments” each week for completing elements of the challenge and use them for prizes valued at more than $100.

Each ornament also earns a chance to win a Theragun percussive therapy device.

For details and to register, email a trainer by the end of the day Friday, Dec. 4:

Brian.niemann@joingreatlife.com

Mariah.gummer@joingreatlife.com

Eli.hallman@joingreatlife.com

Or call the Performance Center at 605-271-7324.

And, of course, if this sounds like the perfect way to start your fitness journey, you can become a GreatLIFE member today and join for no enrollment with no payment in your first month. Visit joingreatlife.com to learn more.