March 5, 2021

Sales and Marketing Executives Inc. of Sioux Falls has named five winners of its annual Women of Excellence Awards.

Honored for their achievements were:

• Excellence in Marketing: Kayla Huizing, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

• Excellence in Sales: LuAnn DeGreeff, South Dakota Retailers Association.

• Entrepreneurial Excellence: Shelley Koch, K&J Trucking.

• Supporting Excellence: Lisa Brunk, Sanford Health.

• Excellence Through the Decades: Deb Fischer-Clemmens, Avera.

Winners were chosen out of 44 nominees and announced March 4 as part of the two-day virtual SME Women in Business Event. The evening broadcast also included a keynote presentation by Erin Brockovich, the woman made famous by not only her role in the largest toxic tort injury settlement case in the U.S., but also for being portrayed on the big screen by Julia Roberts in the 2000 self-titled film.