SME names nominees for Women of Excellence Awards

Feb. 18, 2021

Sales and Marketing Executives Inc. of Sioux Falls has chosen 44 nominees for its annual Women of Excellence Awards.

The awards will be presented as part of a two-day virtual Women in Business event March 2 and 4.

Awards are offered in the categories of Excellence in Marketing, Excellence in Sales, Supporting Excellence, Entrepreneurial Excellence and Excellence Through the Decades.

The women were nominated by their peers and have been voted on anonymously by an SME committee. The nominees are:

Katie Ashmore, Schemmer

Jessica Bickett, Lawrence & Schiller

Lynda Billars, The Lynda B Advantage

Lisa Brunk, Sanford Health

Becka Burger, HenkinSchultz

Terri Carlson, Sanford Health

Samantha Chapman, Sanford Health

Kay Cox-Husman, Arbonne

Ann Deg, Sanford Health

LuAnn DeGreeff, South Dakota Retailers Association

Mary Donley, Prairie Coach Tours

Deb Fischer-Clemens, Avera

Addie Graham-Kramer, The Event Company

Micaela Greenfield, Midco

Rachel Hangman, South Dakota Army National Guard

Jeanine Hoff-Lubben, Paws Pet Resort

Kayla Huizing, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

Berneice Johnson, Sanford Health Volunteer

Shari Kastein, Family Crisis Center

Kay Koch, Beautifully Rooted

Shelley Koch, K&J Trucking Inc.

Danielle Konechne, Fisher Sisters Real Estate

Molly Kreutzfeldt, HenkinSchultz

Joy Lind, University of Sioux Falls

Nichelle Lund, Holiday Inn City Centre

Micki Lundin, Avera

Amy Mithelman, Midco

Courtney Nelson, Elkton Municipal Liquor Store

Jennie Nickles, Great Plains Brokerage/Sanford Health

Olivia Niggeling, Pella Gateway

Maureen Ohm, MarketBeat

Jessica Potter, Avera

Tracy Saathoff, Lawrence & Schiller

Karla Santi, Blend Interactive

Kelcey Schroder, Remedy Brewing Co.

Arla Schultz, Time Management Systems

Jodi Schwan, Align Content Studio

Karel Sejnoha, Marlins Family Restaurant

Kelly Sprecher, Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation

Shirley Stenseth, retired

Lindsey Swenson, Northwestern Mutual

Kathlene Thurman, Project Solutions Inc.

Dawn VanNieuwenhuyzen, Plains Commerce Bank

Crystal Wolfe-Goehring, Sanford Health Foundation

The event schedule includes a two-part presentation by FrankinCovey’s Leena Rinne, followed by a virtual networking hour hosted by Pinnacle Productions.

Women of Excellence Award winners will be announced on day two, followed by a keynote presentation by Erin Brockovich, the woman made famous by not only her role in the largest toxic tort injury settlement case in the U.S., but also for being portrayed on the big screen by Julia Roberts in the 2000 self-titled film.