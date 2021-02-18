SME names nominees for Women of Excellence Awards

Feb. 18, 2021
Sales and Marketing Executives Inc. of Sioux Falls has chosen 44 nominees for its annual Women of Excellence Awards.
The awards will be presented as part of a two-day virtual Women in Business event March 2 and 4.
Awards are offered in the categories of Excellence in Marketing, Excellence in Sales, Supporting Excellence, Entrepreneurial Excellence and Excellence Through the Decades.
The women were nominated by their peers and have been voted on anonymously by an SME committee. The nominees are:
- Katie Ashmore, Schemmer
- Jessica Bickett, Lawrence & Schiller
- Lynda Billars, The Lynda B Advantage
- Lisa Brunk, Sanford Health
- Becka Burger, HenkinSchultz
- Terri Carlson, Sanford Health
- Samantha Chapman, Sanford Health
- Kay Cox-Husman, Arbonne
- Ann Deg, Sanford Health
- LuAnn DeGreeff, South Dakota Retailers Association
- Mary Donley, Prairie Coach Tours
- Deb Fischer-Clemens, Avera
- Addie Graham-Kramer, The Event Company
- Micaela Greenfield, Midco
- Rachel Hangman, South Dakota Army National Guard
- Jeanine Hoff-Lubben, Paws Pet Resort
- Kayla Huizing, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce
- Berneice Johnson, Sanford Health Volunteer
- Shari Kastein, Family Crisis Center
- Kay Koch, Beautifully Rooted
- Shelley Koch, K&J Trucking Inc.
- Danielle Konechne, Fisher Sisters Real Estate
- Molly Kreutzfeldt, HenkinSchultz
- Joy Lind, University of Sioux Falls
- Nichelle Lund, Holiday Inn City Centre
- Micki Lundin, Avera
- Amy Mithelman, Midco
- Courtney Nelson, Elkton Municipal Liquor Store
- Jennie Nickles, Great Plains Brokerage/Sanford Health
- Olivia Niggeling, Pella Gateway
- Maureen Ohm, MarketBeat
- Jessica Potter, Avera
- Tracy Saathoff, Lawrence & Schiller
- Karla Santi, Blend Interactive
- Kelcey Schroder, Remedy Brewing Co.
- Arla Schultz, Time Management Systems
- Jodi Schwan, Align Content Studio
- Karel Sejnoha, Marlins Family Restaurant
- Kelly Sprecher, Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation
- Shirley Stenseth, retired
- Lindsey Swenson, Northwestern Mutual
- Kathlene Thurman, Project Solutions Inc.
- Dawn VanNieuwenhuyzen, Plains Commerce Bank
- Crystal Wolfe-Goehring, Sanford Health Foundation
The event schedule includes a two-part presentation by FrankinCovey’s Leena Rinne, followed by a virtual networking hour hosted by Pinnacle Productions.
Women of Excellence Award winners will be announced on day two, followed by a keynote presentation by Erin Brockovich, the woman made famous by not only her role in the largest toxic tort injury settlement case in the U.S., but also for being portrayed on the big screen by Julia Roberts in the 2000 self-titled film.