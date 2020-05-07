Sneak preview: State Theatre stays on track as stunning restoration unfolds

0 shares Share

May 7, 2020

There will be time to figure out exactly when and how the State Theatre will reopen in downtown Sioux Falls.

For today, take a look at what has been happening inside.

“It’s breathtaking,” said Allison Weiland, executive director of the Sioux Falls State Theatre Co.

“You can’t even describe it. I think sometimes it’s hard to even take a picture and see the complexity of the colors and the dimension of all the plaster work. I notice something different every time I walk in there.”

The floor-to-ceiling scaffolding has come down, and the decorative painting and plaster work is complete.

“We’re installing the speakers and working on where we’ll be hanging the curtains and getting our floor ready for installing the seats,” she said.

Journey Group has kept construction on schedule, project manager Craig Holmen said.

“We’re gaining on it,” he said. “It’s been fun to see it come together and get cleaned up.”

New windows that meet historic preservation standards were ordered recently.

“So in a couple months, we’ll be able to start replacing all the windows and the doors on the west elevation. So two, two-and-a-half months from now, the Phillips Avenue side will start looking a lot different.”

COVID-19 has created some unknowns, though.

“The biggest thing is our seat manufacturer, based out of Michigan, is completely shut down,” Weiland said. “Luckily, there haven’t been a ton of things affected, but that’s the big one. To get them installed isn’t easy. They need to come do a custom installation.”

While they thought getting speakers, lighting and a projector from China might be tough, “that’s in safe and sound,” Weiland said.

On the plus side, “the pandemic has been amazing for working on Phillips Avenue without traffic,” Holmen said. “We were able to bring the lifts and not have to worry about cars out front to do the tuck-pointing on the front of the building.”

Crews are re-tuck-pointing the facade and touching up the marquee, including upgrading all the lights to LED.

“Inside, we’re putting a wood trim on the half-walls and wood base, and it’s all painted inside except for touch-ups, and we’re working on epoxy floors that goes under the seating,” Holmen said.

Work is moving forward to get ready for the elevator, which arrives later in June. Historic lighting made by a Virginia company is on track to arrive in July.

“It’s a small craft shop, so they’ve been able to stay open and keep building light fixtures,” Holmen said.

Another plus for working on a theater while the industry is all but shut down: Weiland is hearing back faster than expected from studios on contracts for future films.

“At first, they were telling us it would take months to get these contracts done, but we’re getting them done with a really short turnaround time, so we’re able to pursue more options and look at more independent studios, so that’s a plus,” Weiland said.

“We’re working on completing contracts with major studios and independents, and working on our membership benefits. We’re full steam ahead.”

The restoration project also is still in fundraising mode and hopeful historic tax credits will allow more work to be done. A virtual cinema program announced recently allows patrons to watch films at home while supporting the State Theatre.

“I think there’s a silver lining, and people aren’t going to take our local arts organizations for granted,” Weiland said. “I think they will be more excited to donate, especially once we’re open and operational.”

Exactly when that will be is yet to be determined. The project is scheduled to be done in mid to late summer. Ideally, opening wouldn’t be far behind, but the theater also is looking at contingency plans if gatherings continue to be limited.

“I can’t wait to host a crowd in the theater. I think a lot of people are living for that moment,” she said. “There’s nothing like watching a movie together in a cinema, hopefully sooner than later.”