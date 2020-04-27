Sound of hope: Song plays at Avera when COVID patients go home

0 shares Share

April 27, 2020

When COVID-19 patients go home, there’s going to be a little serenade at Avera.

For several years, visitors and staff at several Avera hospitals have heard the song “We’re Caring for Life” played overhead every time a baby is born at the facility to celebrate this life event for families.

That inspired this idea: The Beatles hit “Here Comes the Sun” will now be played overhead at not just Avera McKennan, but at other Avera facilities, not only when babies are born, but also when a COVID-19 patient recovers and is being discharged.

Here’s what it sounds like:

The idea came from Dr. Dayna Groskreutz, a critical care pulmonologist at the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

“As we treat cases and prepare for an increase in patients, I think we need something to lift the spirits of staff and emphasize that people are getting better,” Groskreutz said. “Hope is important right now, and as it says in the Bible, hope does not disappoint.”