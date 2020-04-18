South Dakota businesses among top in the nation for payroll protection program

Jodi Schwan
10 hours ago

During the first 13 days of the new federal payroll protection program, South Dakota small businesses received enough funding to cover 79 percent of the state’s eligible payrolls.

That ranks the state fourth in the nation according to a report from Bloomberg.

The loans, which are forgivable if used to cover payroll for eight weeks and other eligible business expenses, totaled $1.4 billion in South Dakota. There were more than 11,000 loans approved in the state.

Nebraska had the highest percent of eligible payroll covered, at 82 percent. To see the full report, click here.

The federal government is expected to approve additional funding for the program, which ran out April 16.

