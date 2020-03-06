South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance sets opening date

0 shares Share

March 6, 2020

For the first time in years, the building that used to be Badlands Pawn will be back open to the public beginning March 13.

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Inc. was formed last year and bought the building at 1600 W. Russell St.

Brian Phelps began as executive director this year and has spent the past two months getting it ready to open.

Construction is wrapping up, and while there weren’t major changes, visitors definitely will notice a difference.

“Basically, it sat idle for a couple years, so we’re getting everything turned back on,” Phelps said. “We’ve had to clean it, and downstairs we’re in the process of putting in a full kitchen.”

The Patriot Cafe is scheduled to open in April and will serve lunch and dinner, with a menu that will include steak and seafood.

A coffee shop is finalizing an agreement with a national brand and will open once that’s done and product can be ordered.

Otherwise, much of the building, including the gun range, will be open to the public as well as to military organizations starting March 13. An event schedule is being finalized, but the plan is to host at least one concert each month.

The opening day will include a ceremony with the doors opening at 11:30 a.m. for a meet-and-greet and the program starting at noon. No RSVP is necessary. Military, veteran and service organizations have been invited, but it’s open to the public.

The American Legion and VFW both are selling their properties and will use the Alliance building as their headquarters.

There are various seating areas throughout the building with the idea that visitors will be able to find a space to make their own.

“We want people to spend four hours or five hours each time they come in,” Phelps said. “Everything in here will have a flavor, a twist of military, but it’s 100 percent open to the public. Anyone can come in and participate.”

The Alliance is financially backed by partners, including Sanford Health, First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard.

Badlands Pawn closed in early 2017. Owner Chuck Brennan sold it to the Alliance for $9 million last year.