South Dakota Retailers: Shop local this holiday season

Nov. 17, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by the The South Dakota Retailers Association.

As we enter the “most wonderful time of the year,” retailers are gearing up to make this year’s shopping experience more accessible and better than ever before.

“Local shops across South Dakota have enhanced their online presence this year, including purchasing options on their websites and sharing their inventory on social media,” said SDRA executive director Nathan Sanderson. “We encourage shoppers who would prefer to stay home to consider looking online within their community first.”

Caring for their customers and community is what mom-and-pop shops do best. During this unusual year, shoppers have supported their local communities and the business owners who in turn support their cities and towns.

Lynn Watts owns Heartstrings, a home decor store in Miller. She has seen a tremendous amount of local support and loyal regional shoppers in the second half of 2020 and is excited about what’s to come for the holidays.

“This year, instead of a large holiday open house, we will be posting our items to Facebook and encourage shopping throughout the season rather than a big kickoff event,” Watts said.

“Visitors who would like to schedule an after-hours shop can do that, and we offer curbside pickup. There are lots of options to get that perfect gift!”

Main Street businesses strive to create an inviting and safe neighborhood for locals and visitors, whether shoppers are stepping foot inside the store or visiting the parking lot for pickup.

“Mom-and-pop businesses help define the unique character of our towns,” Sanderson said. “Let’s celebrate and look to these local establishments that genuinely know the wants and needs of shoppers and work hard to create special moments.”

Watts has taken a slightly different approach to create a satisfying shopping experience. When thinking about the season’s must-have gifts, she and her staff put more emphasis on comfort at home rather than decking the halls.

“Comfort is different to everyone; it is a smell, a warm blanket or a giant mug with fresh coffee.” Watts said, “We work with each customer and help them figure out what would bring the recipient happiness. This year, we’re planning to stock more everyday gifts and treats rather than holiday-specific items.”

Bring that same feeling of support to your hometown shops this holiday season. Remember to “Look to Local” and support the mom-and-pop shops that make our state a great place to live, work and raise a family.