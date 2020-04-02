South Dakota unemployment claims shoot up

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 2, 2020

More than 6,600 South Dakotans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week, representing a nearly 340 percent increase from the prior week.

There were 6,645 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits filed with the Department of Labor and Regulation March 22-28, compared with 1,513 the week before.

Nationally, the number of claims doubled week-over-week to reach 6.6 million.

“Remember these tips to make the initial claims process go more smoothly,” Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said. “File online at RAclaims.sd.gov. Write down your username and password. Read the packet of information you get in the mail. Complete your weekly request for payment. And please, be patient.”