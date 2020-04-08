Southeast South Dakota hunting property includes 16-acre lake

0 shares Share

April 8, 2020

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Brett Kleinschmit of Whitetail Properties Real Estate.

Outdoor enthusiasts: This is a must-see property ideal for hunters.

At more than 95 acres, it’s located in McCook County just 48 miles from Sioux Falls and 26 miles from Mitchell.

“With no government contracts of any kind, this canvas is all yours to develop as you wish,” said listing agent Brett Kleinschmit of Whitetail Properties Real Estate.

“This property has the perfect mix of multiple habitats, with tillable acres to provide income and food source for wildlife. One can truly have it all on this property.”

The property includes a 16-acre lake and native grassland with cattail sloughs and cedar trees dotting the landscape.

“Waterfowl, whitetail deer and pheasants are all part of the package here,” Kleinschmit said. “The northern border of the property is a couple hundred acres of a Waterfowl Production Area, with tillable acres to the south. There is plenty of prime habitat in the area.”

The property includes barbed wire and high tensile electric fence.

“I could see waterfowl pits being installed, food plots planted and even the option for some flooded crops to hunt waterfowl,” Kleinschmit said. “It’s an excellent waterfowl area for fall and spring migration.”

This property is located at 433rd Avenue, Lot #WP001, in Emery, S.D., and is listed for $299,000. For more information, contact Brett Kleinschmit at 605-660-6566.