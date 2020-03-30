Southeast Tech donates masks, gloves, gowns to hospitals

0 shares Share

March 30, 2020

Southeast Technical Institute has donated personal protective equipment that isn’t being used by students to area hospitals.

The donated items – almost $30,000 worth – included exam gloves, isolation gloves, face masks, caps, surgical gloves, gowns and other protective items. With the school’s move to an online format for classes throughout the remainder of the spring semester, many nursing, surgical technology and CNA supplies weren’t being used.

“Southeast Tech often works hand-in-hand with the health care industry,” president Bob Griggs said. “We have great relationships with area hospitals and clinics, and we also have a number of Southeast Tech graduates employed as health care workers. That’s why we felt that giving back was more important now than ever before.”

Officials from Avera Health and Sanford Health picked up supplies earlier this week, and both health care systems expressed their gratitude.

“Avera wants to thank Southeast Tech for their generous contribution during this pandemic,” said Sara Henderson, vice president of supply chain at Avera Health.

“We have received such a wave of community support – it is truly heartwarming. These donations of personal protective equipment will be necessary when we get a surge of patients.”

“Sanford Health is grateful for the generosity of our community partners,” the system said in a statement. “This donation demonstrates the connected nature of our community.”

LifeScape Children’s Hospital also received equipment from the nursing program.