Space available for restaurant, small shops at The Bridges

May 6, 2020

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Van Buskirk Cos.

Looking for an ideal place to open or move a restaurant? The Bridges at 57th has one ready to go.

The 3,000-square-foot corner space at 5009 S. Western Ave. is a beautiful double suite that can be subdivided.

“This is a highly visible place to open a dining establishment or retail location in a lifestyle center where you’re surrounded by thriving and unique boutiques and one-of-a-kind food shops,” said Mike Van Buskirk of Van Buskirk Cos., who has the space listed for lease.

Van Buskirk, a leading commercial property developer since 1971, developed and now manages the award-winning property.

“The Bridges at 57th really offers an atmosphere unlike anything else in the city. It’s a well-maintained destination property filled with outdoor patios, park benches, bicycle racks, water features and dog-friendly spaces,” Van Buskirk said.

The available space includes several large windows, some commercial kitchen upgrades already installed and a private deck for outdoor seating overlooking the entire development.

“There’s a lot of versatility here,” Van Buskirk said.

“This is an excellent opportunity to position a small business in a big business neighborhood surrounded by large anchor retailers. The Bridges is also located close to interstate access, terrific nearby neighborhoods, large parks and the bike trails. This entire development was designed so people want to spend time there, which supports all businesses in the center but especially those that offer dining options.”

The Bridges also has a couple of smaller spaces available ranging from about 1,500 to 1,800 square feet.

“Those are perfect for a small retailer or service-related business because they’re located next to similar businesses that draw a lot of foot traffic,” Van Buskirk said.

The Bridges at 57th tenants receive support from a dedicated marketing team that promotes The Bridges experience with a managed website and social media platforms and event planning.

“This property really has become a close-knit community of local owners who collaborate and support one another,” Van Buskirk said. “We’re excited to welcome future tenants with the same community-minded approach.”

For information on this Site Spotlight, contact Mike Van Buskirk at 605-361-8211 or commercial@vbclink.com. Van Buskirk Cos.’ commercial brokers are offering virtual tours of any properties on the market. This is a personal and interactive video call that allows you to ask questions, request to see certain aspects of any property and does not require you to leave your home.