Spacious Vista Towers condo offers spectacular city views

Nov. 23, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Deena Cunningham, Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

Wake up, work from home or entertain with some of the best views of Sioux Falls when you move into this stunning home at Vista Towers condominiums.

Offering two bedrooms, three baths and more than 2,600 square feet, this sixth-floor condominium at 2908 W. 37th Circle will dazzle you from every direction.

“Vista Towers is an experience unlike any in Sioux Falls, so it’s not surprising that opportunities to move in here are extremely rare,” said listing agent Deena Cunningham of Amy Stockberger Real Estate. “This particular home offers that signature gracious living on a grand scale.”

A spacious foyer leads to an elegant kitchen and dining room.

“The finishes here are first class, and the design is exceptional,” Cunningham said. “It’s very smart use of space that promotes easy living and memorable entertaining.”

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views to the west that will take your breath away as you gather around a cozy fireplace.

“And you can experience the outstanding views from outdoors, too, with a deck that easily accommodates your grill and fire pit,” Cunningham added.

The luxurious master suite also includes a relaxing fireplace and seating area.

“There’s so much space in this home,” Cunningham said. “The master suite includes a roomy walk-in closet, and the master bath holds both a large jacuzzi tub and a large tiled walk-in shower.”

A second bedroom and cozy office study complete the home.

“You absolutely have a work-from-home option you’ll love here,” Cunningham said. “And the second bedroom offers such flexibility, from a guest space to a hobby room or even a second home office.”

The Vista Towers community itself is second to none, beginning with a building constructed of concrete and steel.

“You’ll enjoy a fitness center, clubroom and access to a guest suite, plus convenient and secure underground parking,” Cunningham said.

“Whether you’re a professional who appreciates no home maintenance and exceptional living or are enjoying retirement while splitting time in Sioux Falls, Vista Towers is an opportunity not to be missed.”

This Executive Home is listed for $650,000. For information, contact Deena Cunningham at deena@amystockberger.com or 605-366-9965.