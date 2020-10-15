Sprawling Arbor’s Edge ranch home offers unparalleled views, outstanding amenities

0 shares Share

Oct. 15, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Rick Sawvell Sr., Hegg Realtors.

Live, work and play with this gorgeous ranch home overlooking Willow Run Golf Course that’s filled with luxurious extras.

Located at 8709 E. Torchwood Lane, this four-bedroom, four-bath home is set on a half-acre in the Arbor’s Edge neighborhood and offers an expansive 5,430 square feet.

“The setting and views here are unsurpassed, and the home itself delivers everything buyers are looking for,” listing agent Rick Sawvell Sr. said.

An open, flowing floor plan includes a spacious kitchen, featuring a large island and hidden pantry.

It leads to a comfortable but impressive living room set off by 12-foot ceilings and a gas fireplace.

“You’ll also walk right out to a four-season room wrapped in windows that offers panoramic views of the nature around you,” Sawvell said. “It’s the perfect space for outdoor dining year-round.”

The master suite features first-class finishes, including a luxurious soaking tub.

“Plus there are three additional generous bedrooms and two home offices,” Sawvell said. “Staying at home couldn’t be easier or more enjoyable.”

The lower-level walkout family room is perfect for gatherings, with a wet bar and gas fireplace. A theater room and game room complete the experience.

“And there’s plenty of space for your projects and hobbies,” Sawvell added. “The lower level includes a shop and bonus storage room, plus you’ll love the heated four-stall garage with an epoxy floor. There’s even a tiled dog wash.”

The outdoor living is exceptional, including extensive landscaping, multiple seating areas, a fire pit and perfect hot tub spot.

You’ll love the neighborhood too. Arbors Edge residents enjoy an outdoor pool, tennis courts, batting cages, a fitness center and community room. And exceptional golf at Willow Run is just a cart ride away.

“It’s like coming home to a resort,” Sawvell said. “The lifestyle is unmatched.”

This home will host an open house from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

This Executive Home is listed for $1,250,000. For information, contact Rick Sawvell Sr. at 605-376-0781.