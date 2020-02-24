Sprawling Lake Madison home offers spectacular lake views

0 shares Share

Feb. 24, 2020

Get ready to enjoy your summer and beyond with this gorgeous year-round home on Lake Madison.

Located at 6492 Evergreen Acres Drive in Wentworth, this expansive ranch home offers more than 5,500 square feet filled with updates.

“If you love lake living, this is absolutely a home you need to see,” listing agent Heather Olson said. “The design is perfect for families, for entertaining and for taking in the incredible views.”

The entire back of the four-bedroom, five-bath home features large, lake-facing windows, and the gorgeous landscaping leads you right down to the water.

“There are multiple, huge decks and seating areas that let you take full advantage of the lakefront location,” Olson said. “You’ll find yourself experiencing a different vantage point every time you step outside.”

Inside, you’ll discover an extensively updated home with features including three fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and all-new carpet and interior paint completed just this year.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a double oven, granite counters and a wood floor that opens to a large dining area and sunroom.

The master suite offers two huge walk-in closets with organizers, plus a full bath and fireplace.

“The rooms are huge, so even if you have a group visiting for the weekend, it’s going to be comfortable, and everyone will have the space they need,” Olson said.

In the lower level, you’ll find a spacious family room and a second kitchen – plus plenty of bonus space.

“There are two bedrooms downstairs, and each has its own bath, so it’s perfect for guests,” Olson said. “And there’s an office, so you can work from home and take a break at the lake anytime.”

This Executive Home is listed for $764,900. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Heather Olson at heather@amystockberger.com or 605-728-6836.