Stand-up paddleboarding comes to Lake Lorraine

June 12, 2020

Stand-up paddleboarding has arrived at Lake Lorraine — the first activity allowed on the water at the growing west-side development.

Friessen Development Inc. is working with Flow and Paddle to offer a variety of stand-up paddleboarding, or SUP, classes and rentals. Classes at the lake began this week.

“Our family always had a goal of bringing activities on the water as we built up the development,” said Patty Vognild, vice president of Friessen Development, the entity developing Lake Lorraine. “We see Flow and Paddle as a natural fit with making Lake Lorraine a destination.”

With a number of area pools being closed for the summer and a continued emphasis on social distancing activities, developers felt the timing was right to offer SUP on Lake Lorraine, she said. Because the lake is privately owned, no public activities are allowed on the water, including swimming and fishing. Only Flow and Paddle class participants or equipment renters, who are required to sign a waiver, will be allowed on the lake.

Flow and Paddle is owned by Cassandra Willett, a World Paddle Association-certified SUP instructor. Willett is a native of Flandreau and also is certified in first aid, as well being a yoga teacher trainer, SUP yoga teacher trainer and SUP instructor while still continuing her education. She is married to Reginald Willett, who also helps her with Flow and Paddle.

“I hope to provide each of the students with knowledge of paddleboarding and water safety instruction so they will be comfortable getting on the paddleboards and walking on water with us,” Willett said.

The business started in 2019, holding its classes at area lakes and on the Big Sioux River. Lake Lorraine developers and Flow and Paddle have been in discussions for the better part of a year to bring SUP to Lake Lorraine.

“Safety is a huge concern for any events or activities that are held at Lake Lorraine,” Vognild said. “We’re excited to work with Flow and Paddle to bring quiet enjoyment to the lake. I believe spectators like myself will also enjoy seeing this fun activity on the water.”

Flow and Paddle offers SUP classes as well as private lessons. Prices range from $10 to $40. Starting in mid-June, the company’s home base will be Lake Lorraine, though it will continue to offer Big Sioux River tours via SUP. Flow and Paddle also is offering classes this summer through the Sioux Falls School District’s community education program.

Classes offered at Lake Lorraine include:

Vinyasa SUP Yoga: Practice sun salutation yoga on the water for 75 minutes.

Gentle SUP Yoga: Gentle and slow yoga flow with modified poses for 75 minutes.

SUP Fit: SUP combined with water fitness interval training for 75 minutes.

SUP 101 Youth: Beginner-friendly class specialized for youth for one hour.

SUP 101 Adult: Beginner-friendly class for one hour.

Private one-hour sessions.

Paddleboard rentals.

Participants will be provided with the SUP, a personal flotation device, whistle, leash and paddle. All classes come with on-land instruction. Optional items to bring include water, sunscreen, hat, sunglasses, change of clothes, hand sanitizer and mask.

Flow and Paddle has a seasonal building near the southwest part of the lake, at Westlake Drive and Terry Avenue. To learn about class times, follow Flow and Paddle on Facebook and Instagram. Gift cards and registration for classes are available at flowandpaddle.com.