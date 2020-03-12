Starbucks plans Sioux Falls, regional expansion

0 shares Share

March 12, 2020

You’ll be seeing more Starbucks locations in Sioux Falls and beyond soon – including a new coffee shop on West 41st Street.

The coffee retailer plans to open at 1501 W. 41st St. likely before the end of the year. It’s building out part of the vacant half of a building that’s shared with Pancheros Mexican Grill. There will be about 1,400 square feet left in the middle to lease.

The new store could be the first of several in the Sioux Falls market, according to Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos., who is the broker representative for Starbucks in South Dakota as well as the Sioux City market.

“Starbucks sees great success and potential in the Sioux Falls market. Their stores perform very well,” she said. “They’re actively looking at the market.”

The retailer will look to determine where it might have gaps in reaching customers and has definite criteria that sites need to meet, she added.

“So we analyze a lot of options, and a lot of times it’s not a property that’s just sitting available today. We have to look for sites where we can create the opportunity.”

Starbucks also is actively looking for locations in Brookings, Mitchell and Sioux City, she said.

“They’ve just really connected with the consumer today,” Blount said. “They focus a lot on the experience, and they provide a good ambiance and meeting place as an alternative to other environments.”