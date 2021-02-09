Starbucks to add southeast-side location

0 shares Share

Feb. 9, 2021

East-siders: There’s another Starbucks coming your way.

The national coffee chain has leased space in a retail center on 41st Street just east of Sycamore Avenue.

The building also includes Anytime Fitness and Stensland Family Farms.

Starbucks will take the remaining end-cap space, which will include a drive-thru and outdoor seating.

“All the traffic and growth over there make it a great Starbucks site,” said Raquel Blount, vice president of commercial real estate for Lloyd Cos., who put the deal together.

“You have the new school further to the east, Harmodon Park baseball in the summer, all the housing growth to the south and apartments, and just in the vicinity of Fareway you get lots of everyday traffic.”

It will take some pressure off the East 10th Street Starbucks, which is increasingly busy, she added.

“It’s just part of the strategy to be more convenient to the customer, so some of these stores offer easier access,” said Blount, who represents Starbucks in the market.

It will be the seventh stand-alone store in Sioux Falls, including one under construction in a new retail center at 69th Street and Louise Avenue.

Build-out of the space is expected to start in the next month, with Starbucks opening this summer.

The building, which was developed by Cresten Capital Holdings, has 1,000 square feet remaining for lease.

“We’ve had interest,” Blount said, adding it would be good for “any small service user … even a smoothie concept or something that caters to the neighborhood and families, a dry cleaner, a small hair salon.”