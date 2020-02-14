StarMark Cabinetry to be featured on ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’

0 shares Share

Feb. 14, 2020

Products from Sioux Falls-based StarMark Cabinetry will be featured in five home makeovers beginning Sunday on the HGTV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

The company built the kitchen cabinetry in five homes for families in Utah and California.

“We are excited to partner with ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ and provide each family with the quality craftsmanship that StarMark Cabinetry is,” Peter Bendix, vice president of operations for the manufacturer, said in a statement.

“Each family’s story was an inspiration for us, and it was an honor to provide each of these deserving families with StarMark Cabinetry for their new home.”

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is a reality show that provides home improvements to families in need. It’s returning to television on HGTV this month after spending nine seasons on ABC from 2003 to 2012.

The first episode with StarMark’s products airs in the season premiere at 8 p.m. Sunday.

