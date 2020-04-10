StarMark closes for two weeks, furloughs employees

0 shares Share

StarMark Cabinetry is closing its Sioux Falls facility for two weeks after experiencing two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its workforce.

“We have been evaluating developments in the area and believe this is an important step to take not just for our employees, but for the public health of the Sioux Falls community we are proud to call home,” a spokesperson for parent company MasterBrand Cabinets said in a statement.

“Employees were informed today that they will be placed on furlough, and we are encouraging them to remain at home as much as possible and continue monitoring their health.”

Healthcare benefits for employees will continue in the near term with MasterBrand covering the employee portion in addition to the company cost for the next two weeks.

The company said it is targeting April 27 for a re-opening but will be monitoring the situation daily.

“When we re-open, we will continue with the increased safety measures we’ve taken throughout this crisis to keep our employees safe,” it said.

As of last August, StarMark employed about 550 workers at the Sioux Falls plant, which is based at 600 E. 48th St. N. Of those, 481 were in production and the rest worked in office jobs.