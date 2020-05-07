State reminds unemployed: If you refuse to return to work, you’re not eligible for benefits

0 shares Share

May 7, 2020

An additional 3,756 people filed for their first weekly unemployment benefits in South Dakota during the most recent reporting period, while the state is reminding those called back to work they must go or they will lose their benefits.

The new claims processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation from April 26 through May 2 represent a decrease of 1,779 claims over the prior week’s total of 5,535.

The latest number of continued claims is 22,707 for the week ending April 18. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

“Claimants who are recalled after being laid off due to COVID-19 and refuse to return to work will no longer be eligible for unemployment benefits. Being uncomfortable about returning to work when recalled is not an acceptable circumstance to decline work,” Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said. “Employees absolutely have the right not to go to work, but that is a personal choice and may impact their employment status.”

A total of $5 million was paid out in state benefits for the reporting period, in addition to $11.8 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance May 3 was $105.5 million.

Nationwide, there were 3.2 million new claims. The total number for the past seven weeks has reached nearly 33.5 million.