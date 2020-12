0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 11, 2020

The State Theatre is off to a strong start as it prepares to reopen today downtown.

The theater sold out seats for “White Christmas” today through Sunday and “Home Alone” on Saturday and Sunday.

There are still tickets left for “Cinema Paradiso” at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” sold out all next weekend.

The State Theatre has added “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” “Love Actually” and “Krampus” for next weekend. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

Tickets are limited for every film to allow for enough open seats between moviegoers.

For information, click here.