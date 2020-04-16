State warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Sioux Falls casino

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 16, 2020

State health officials are alerting residents that an employee at Deuces Casino at 800 E. Eighth St. has tested positive for COVID-19 and reported working while able to transmit the virus.

The employee reported working during these times:

Friday, April 10: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday, April 11: 4 to 10:30 p.m.

Because of the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited, the South Dakota Department of Health said in a news release.

A CDC screening tool is available at covid.sd.gov, which can help recommend when to call a medical provider if symptoms arise.

This is the seventh business in Sioux Falls that the state has alerted customers about because of potential exposure to the coronavirus.