Stensland Family Farms adds frozen treats for pets

June 11, 2020

A home-school project and fundraiser led to a new product for Stensland Family Farms: frozen dog treats.

Peanut Butter Paws and Berry Bones Greek yogurt-based treats are available at all Stensland retail shops in Sioux Falls and Falls Overlook Cafe by Stensland. The project began when the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society reached out to Stensland about partnering on a fundraiser, co-owner and operations manager Leah Moller said. Two dollars from every container purchased is donated to the Humane Society.

Moller said she used the opportunity as a sort of pet project for her animal-loving daughters, Sophia and Lilly, while they were home-schooling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. About two months ago, she had the pair start researching and developing recipes, additionally teaching them about production and label design.

“I teach business way better than I teach math,” Moller said.

Moller said the treats have been a hit over the past few weeks and are especially popular at Falls Park, where people often walk their dogs. She said that while she’s not sure whether the treats will be a permanent addition to the Stensland production lineup, she has heard that the Humane Society is interested in selling the treats in its lobby when it reopens.

Moller said she hass enjoyed producing the dog treats with her daughters and hope they’ve brought joy to both the owners and their pets who enjoy them.

“It’s been a really fun, kid-oriented project for us,” she said.