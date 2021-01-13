Stenslands named Farm Family of the Year

0 shares Share

Jan. 13, 2021

The Stensland family has been named the Farm Family of the Year by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

For four generations, the Stenslands have farmed near Larchwood, Iowa. In addition to raising crops and managing a dairy herd, the family operates a creamery and several retail locations in the area.

Lynn Boadwine was named Agribusiness Citizen of the Year. He is a managing partner in four dairy operations near Baltic, Sherman and Milbank. Among those locations, his group manages thousands of Holstein cows. The Boadwine farm has received recognition for leveraging technology to improve herd management.

The chamber’s agribusiness division sponsors the awards in recognition of the importance of agriculture to the region and state. A nominating committee recommends families and agribusiness citizens to be considered for the awards, and the voting members of the division’s advisory council select the winners.

The Stensland family and Boadwine will be recognized at the Mayor’s Round-Up & Sale of Champions on Jan. 29. The event is part of the 68th annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show, which takes place Jan. 26-30.