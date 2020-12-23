Stepping up for special riders, therapeutic riding program offers powerful way to give back

0 shares Share

Dec. 23, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Novak Sanitary Service.

HorsePower definitely chose the right name.

There’s power in horses, as the Sioux Falls nonprofit demonstrates daily.

Connect horse and rider, and watch people’s live change for the better.

That has been the mission since the organization’s therapeutic riding program began in 1985. With an indoor arena, it’s able to provide services year-round just west of Sioux Falls. There’s also an outdoor arena and trails.

The therapeutic riding program serves individuals with physical, emotional or cognitive challenges. Other services include occupational therapy using horseback riding, equine-assisted psychotherapy and programming for military veterans through the Sioux Falls Vet Center.

“The transformations are amazing, and we see them every day,” executive director Margaret Doom said.

“Legs become more fluid, cramped muscles start to relax, slumped posture straightens, and children who have never spoken before become verbal. The joy horses bring to our riders is contagious and life-changing for everyone involved.”

That includes businesses and other donors that support the organization.

“Like many in the community, we didn’t know much about HorsePower, but the more we learned, the more we wanted to do what we could to support their mission,” said Mike Herbst, general manager of Novak Sanitary Service.

“There are so many organizations in the Sioux Falls community that help those dealing with various hardships, but the mission at HorsePower is equally as important and worthy of the community’s generosity.”

Novak made HorsePower an open-ended offer to help.

“They just contacted me out of the blue and asked, ‘What do you guys need?’ ” Doom said.

Not knowing exactly what Novak had in mind, Doom offered projects costing $300, $600 or more.

“They said, ‘We’ll do all of them.’ It’s amazing,” Doom said.

For instance, Novak covered the cost to have rubber footing installed under the sand in the indoor riding area.

“It’s so awesome for older horses and older people. We do have a lot of retirees who volunteer out here, and their knees and hips could hurt after assisting riders,” Doom said. “We want to make it as easy as possible on them.”

But now, Novak and HorsePower are connected in an even more personal way – one they hope other businesses will follow.

“We liked the idea of helping by sponsoring a horse,” said Michelle Kretzschmar, Novak’s office manager. “We thought it also might help other businesses decide to do the same.”

Meet Arrow, one of the horses in the therapeutic program now officially sponsored by Novak. Because he’s hypoallergenic, he doesn’t have a tail or mane.

“They chose the hairless, homely guy who has a great personality,” Doom said.

Horses can be sponsored for between $500 and $1,000 annually, making it accessible for businesses of many sizes.

“Businesses stay involved in the horse’s journey through the year,” Doom said, and HorsePower advocates for the sponsor in social media posts. At Halloween, HorsePower has a party, and businesses can provide a costume for the horse and hand out treats.

HorsePower also offers able-bodied riding lessons to help fund scholarships for its programs.

The effects are powerful. Mom Jodi Hruby discovered HorsePower by accident in what seemed like a never-ending search for treatments for kids with low muscle tone. Her son Paxton, then 3 years old, was diagnosed with Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy in the fall of 2016.

It causes weakness, stiff joints and hypermobility in the wrists and ankles.

“HorsePower has been an important piece of Paxton’s success, assisting with his core strengthening, his hip joint range of motion and also assisting with his balance due to his wobbly gait,” she said in a testimonial for the organization. “The staff is friendly, and they genuinely care about their mission.”

There are stories like this behind each horse and team member in the program, Herbst said.

“We hope by partnering with HorsePower we can open many eyes to the great things they do through their therapeutic riding program,” he said. “If you aren’t familiar with HorsePower, you should be.”

For HorsePower, the relationship with Novak has meant exactly what the nonprofit’s name reflects: extra horsepower to help fulfill a mission.

“It’s amazing stuff, absolutely amazing stuff. I can’t say enough about them,” Doom said. “It was a huge blessing that they came out of the woodwork.”

Would your business like to get involved with HorsePower? Click here to learn more.