Stop, drop, relax with gift wrap for a good cause at JJ’s

Dec. 11, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

Now this is the way to end the 2020 holiday season – unwinding with a beverage while someone else wraps your gifts and you get to support a good cause.

Starting today through Dec. 23, JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars will host nine gift-wrapping sessions in its event room at 3000 W. 57th St.

“We figured it was a good use of the space since nobody is having holiday parties,” owner Tom Slattery said. “Each day will be staffed by volunteer elves raising money for specific charities. Some of those charities are yet to be determined, and we still have a couple of open dates left, so if you know anyone interested in doing some good work and having a lot of fun, please contact me.”

It’s simple: Drop off your gifts, everything is tagged with your name, and each package will be numbered.

You can leave and come back later. But really, why would you want to?

“We have a pretty sweet bar serving some pretty awesome beer, wine, cocktails and food. Or maybe wander across the parking lot and throw some axes at JJ’s Axes & Ales,” Slattery said.

“And if you feel like dining or drinks outside, our patio is now heated and blocked from wind, so you can extend the outdoor season.”

The gift wrapping is free, but you’re asked to leave a donation of your choice for the charity specified on the day you drop off your gifts.

“While we are sad that we aren’t having fun parties in the event room at JJ’s, we feel this is a good use of the space,” Slattery said. “COVID protocol will be in place, so please wear a mask when you drop your gifts off. All of our volunteers will be masked and gloved. There will be four wrapping stations, so social distancing will not be a problem.”

Here’s the schedule:

Dec. 11, 3 to 7 p.m.: All donations support The Teddy Bear Den of Sioux Falls.

Dec. 12, 3 to 7 p.m.: Volunteers from the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will be wrapping gifts and raising money for HDSA.

Dec. 13, noon to 4 p.m.: Dakota Dachshund Rescue volunteers will be raising money for the pooches! Dogs are welcome!

Dec. 18, 3 to 7 p.m.: Sanford Health Foundation volunteers will be raising money for the Emerging Threats Fund.

Dec. 19, 3 to 7 p.m.: All donations support The Teddy Bear Den of Sioux Falls.

Dec. 20, noon to 4 p.m.: All donations support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Dec. 21, 3 to 7 p.m.: Volunteers from Republic National Distributing Co. will raise money for a charity to be determined.

Dec. 22, 3 to 7 p.m.: All donations support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Dec. 23, 3 to 7 p.m.: Volunteers are still needed, and all donations support Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Are you a nonprofit representative or volunteer who wants to get involved? Contact tom@jjswine.com