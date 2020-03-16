Stunning custom-built home will wow you in every way

0 shares Share

March 16, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by The Tyler Goff Group.

Surround yourself in luxury and comfort with this exquisite two-story home in south Sioux Falls.

Located at 6900 S. Hendon Circle, this seven-bedroom, eight-bath home sits on 1.45 acres in the premier Prairie Hills neighborhood.

“It’s the perfect combination of style and functionality,” listing agent Tyler Goff said. “The backyard views are amazing, filled with greenway and wildlife, and the inside will wow you as soon as you walk in.”

The stunning main level features soaring vaulted ceilings, beautiful Brazilian teakwood floors and huge windows throughout.

The kitchen features a large island, hidden walk-in pantry, Thermador appliances and a built-in espresso machine.

“The main level has so many inviting places to gather, from around the living room fireplace to a four-season room with spectacular views and a large dining area,” Goff said.

The main-floor master suite features two walk-in closets, a private laundry and a spalike bathroom.

“You never see master suites like this,” Goff said. “It’s truly lacking nothing.”

A distinctive executive office and convenient drop zone complete the all-encompassing main level.

The upper level has four huge bedrooms, three private baths and a spacious laundry room.

“This is all about easy, seamless living,” Goff said. “And there’s plenty of space for your extended family and guests.”

The walkout lower level features an open floor plan with 9-foot ceilings, including a welcoming bar, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an unbelievable fitness room.

“The property itself is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, so you’re surrounded by outstanding views and privacy,” Goff said. “It’s truly a rare opportunity.”

This Executive Home is listed for $1,540,000. For information, contact Tyler Goff at 605-310-1026 or tyler@tylergoffgroup.com.