Feb. 19, 2021

The Subway on North Minnesota Avenue has closed, and the building is for sale.

“It’s a reasonably priced building with Minnesota frontage that will be perfect for a local owner-operator restaurant or a retailer,” said Alex Soundy of Bender Commercial Real Estate Services, who has the listing for the property at 1229 N. Minnesota Ave.

The location has a drive-thru, which also makes it desirable, Soundy said. It’s eligible for SBA financing.

The property is owned by an out-of-state investor, he said.

“We have interested parties,” Soundy said. “We’re in a holding pattern with Subway corporate to move forward, but as soon as that’s figured out, it will move fast.”