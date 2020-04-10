Sullivans creates special edition art to help small businesses

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 10, 2020

Sioux Falls-based Sullivan Inc. has created a special edition, customizable artwork print that will be donated to helping small businesses across the United States.

Sullivans is a designer and marketer of home decor products, permanent botanicals, giftware and seasonal holiday decorations.

The special edition Medical Appreciation American Flag from the Darren Gygi Home Collection is being offered to help retailers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of our communities and the core of our customer base for over 52 years. We not only want to support small business, but we also want to honor the medical community putting their lives at risk while helping those affected by COVID-19,” said Tom Russo, CEO of Sullivans.

All profits from the print will be donated to the Small Business Relief Fund. The fund will provide micro-grants to qualifying small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m honored to have my artwork displayed in retailers and homes throughout the country,” artist Darren Gygi said. “It is my pleasure to release a special edition print of my artwork in an effort to give back. We are in uncertain times, but one thing is certain — we can all do something to help.”

The print is available in five sizes, and the hope is it will become a customizable gift for health care professionals everywhere.

“This is our small way to recognize heroes on the front lines. As the quote suggests, we can’t thank the health care community enough for their selflessness, dedication and courage,” Russo said.

The charitable campaign will run through the Fourth of July.

The print can be purchased by retailers from Sullivans, and customers can purchase it through the Darren Gygi Home Collection website.

The Small Business Relief Fund is part of the Small Business Relief Initiative, a program supported by GoFundMe, Yelp and Intuit QuickBooks. The initiative will supply financial assistance and support to businesses across the country by providing grants, tools and resources to help during the crisis.