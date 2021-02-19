Sunday brunch buffet returns at Chevys

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 19, 2021

After almost a year’s absence, the popular Sunday brunch buffet at Chevys Fresh Mex is returning this weekend.

The final buffet was served March 15 last year as the COVID-19 pandemic started to impact Sioux Falls, general manager Ryan Bitterman said.

“Everyone’s been asking when we are going to do it. I always said when we feel a little safer,” Bitterman said. “I just think it’s time, for a lot of us, to get back in the swing of things. People want it.”

The staff has been missing it too, he said.

“We start preparations on Saturday. We stick around and set it up late at night, and the chefs start getting there at 4:30 in the morning. There’s a lot of preparation that goes into it.”

Seven stations are filled with everything from breakfast items to Mexican food to desserts.

“We’ve got a big dessert bar with 12 to 15 items on there. There’s a chips and salsa bar with different salsas and chips. Homemade soup, a different one every week. Bacon, sausage, smoked ham, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, cinnamon rolls. There’s ribs, a taco and fajita bar where you can build your own. We have some other Mexican sides, rice, our popular sweet corn tamalito. There’s breakfast and regular burritos, breakfast pizza. There’s a yogurt and fruit bar where you can make your own parfait, a salad bar where you can build your own salad. It’s very kid-friendly too. There’s a chef that makes omelets to order. There’s French toast and waffles.”

Chevys’ Sunday brunch buffet has been around for more than 20 years. The restaurant at 2801 S. Louise Ave. opened in January 1998 and began serving the buffet later that year, Bitterman said.

“Before this darn COVID hit, we could do 400 to 500 people a week easily for brunch.”

Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available next to the plates.

“They can’t even start without seeing them,” Bitterman said.

Customers aren’t required to wear masks, but the staff members are, he said.

The buffet is available from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays. It’s $17 for adults and $7 for children age 6-12. Younger kids eat for free.