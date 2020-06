0 shares Share

June 1, 2020

What is life like for you as the recovery from COVID-19 begins? We want to know.

In partnership with the Augustana Research Institute, we are launching the COVID-19 recovering survey, following up on our survey in April that asked what life was like for you during the pandemic.

We’d like to know how you’re recovering and how you feel about reopening and going back to daily life. You have through June 7 to complete this short survey, and results will be released soon after that.

Click here to take the survey.

Thanks for participating!