Sweet offer: Flyboy offers free delivery to medical, nursing facilities

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Flyboy Donuts is offering free delivery of its doughnuts and coffee to health care workers and nursing homes as they deal with COVID-19.

Use the promotional code DeliverSmiles when ordering at www.flyboydonuts.com and the store will subtract the regular delivery fee if the order is going to a hospital, clinic or assisted living/nursing facility.

Order before midnight for delivery the next day.