Sweet offer: Flyboy offers free delivery to medical, nursing facilities

Staff
11 hours ago

Flyboy Donuts is offering free delivery of its doughnuts and coffee to health care workers and nursing homes as they deal with COVID-19.

Use the promotional code DeliverSmiles when ordering at www.flyboydonuts.com and the store will subtract the regular delivery fee if the order is going to a hospital, clinic or assisted living/nursing facility.

Order before midnight for delivery the next day.

