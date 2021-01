0 shares Share

Jan. 20, 2021

We looked back at the property transfers reports for 2020 to find the most expensive residential real estate sales for the year.

Twenty-seven houses and one parcel of land with a building eligibility sold for $1 million or more in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. In 2019, there were 20 houses that met that mark and 12 in 2018.

The most expensive sale was $2.5 million for a house in the Indian Hills neighborhood near Good Earth State Park. The five-bedroom, six-bath home was built in 1991. It has 8,500 square feet and sits on a gated 7-acre lot with a creek and pond. Features include an indoor pool with an electric roof and an all-glass four-season room.

Here’s a look at the homes that sold for $1 million or more in 2020.

48032 Indian Hills Court, $2,500,000

2704 W. Dalston Circle, $1,650,000

2710 S. Kinkade Ave., $1,590,000

2709 E. Old Orchard Trail, $1,550,000

1808 W. Dunbar Trail, $1,525,000

6900 S. Hendon Circle, $1,500,000

2700 E. Old Orchard Trail, $1,400,000

2817 S. St. Francis Lane, $1,295,000

8000 S. Windswept Circle, $1,250,000

301 E. Pennbrook Circle, $1,250,000

4708 S. Duluth Ave., $1,220,500

3545 S. Spencer Blvd., $1,200,000

48024 Indian Hills Court, $1,200,000

1400 S. Scarlet Oak Trail, $1,200,000

18 E. Twin Oaks Estates and two adjacent lots, $1,200,000

4702 S. Duluth Ave., $1,178,000

1705 N. Deer Hollow Circle, $1,136,000

3305 W. Old Yankton Road, $1,125,000

9500 E. Maple St., Brandon; $1,100,000

2716 E. Old Orchard Trail, $1,100,000

27245 Regal Court, $1,100,000

109 W. 29th St., $1,075,000

201 N. Autumnwood Court, $1,050,000

421 N. Phillips Ave. (unit), $1,045,000

324 W. Laquinta Circle, $1,035,000

737 W. Mardo Circle, $1,035,000

2817 E. McIntosh St., $1,030,000

308 E. Piping Rock Lane, $1,000,000