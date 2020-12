0 shares Share

Have you had COVID-19? How was it? Do you plan to get the vaccine? And how do you feel about school, work, activities and more?

We want to know, so in partnership with the Augustana Research Institute, we’re conducting a new COVID-19 survey to end the year.

We’ve had great responses to our two previous surveys and appreciate you sharing your insight on how life is going as we wrap up this unprecedented year.

You have through Dec. 20 to complete this short survey, and results will be released soon after that.

To take the survey, click here.