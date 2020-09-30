Talent Thursday live talks help introduce young talent.

0 shares Share

Sept. 30, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

They’re live, candid conversations meant to introduce young talent to the Sioux Falls area and beyond.

For several weeks, the Sioux Falls Development Foundation has hosted Talent Thursday, a live chat on Facebook co-hosted by SiouxFalls.Business that has talked with young professionals about their career paths, company culture Sioux Falls lifestyle and opportunities for growth and giving back.

Companies featured so far have included First Premier Bank, ISG and Marsh & McLennan.

“We’ve focused on career clusters we have here and where we’re looking to supply critical talent,” said Denise Guzzetta, vice president of talent and workforce development.

“So biotech, health and life sciences, energy and technology, so we’re showcasing these interesting journeys and this is all leading up to Talent Draft Day, one of our largest programs, where we celebrate talent and workforce.”

For young professionals such as Kim Munoz, a personal banker at First Premier Bank, the talk represented a chance to share her love for her job.

“It was awesome,” she said. “When I was asked to do this, I watched the previous Talent Thursdays and it was so cool to learn about the different talent in Sioux Falls I wasn’t even aware of, so I learned something from each video.”

In addition to running the videos on Facebook, Guzetta is sharing them on Handshake, a network that colleges and students use to connect with employers.

“It is the largest network of its kind dedicated to early career professionals, so we’ll be looking at 2,000 schools across the U.S. where this content will be streaming,” she said. “And then we’ll use that to encourage people to register for Talent Draft Day 2020.”

To get connected to Talent Draft Day on Nov. 13 and other workforce development opportunities in the Sioux Falls area, visit win.siouxfallsdevelopment.com.