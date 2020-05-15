Taqueria Don Franco takes over Vietnamese food truck

0 shares Share

May 15, 2020

The Vietnamese food truck Phan Food has closed, but the bright yellow trailer has a new life as the home to Taqueria Don Franco.

With his daughter Maria Franco translating for him, new business owner Carlos Franco said he kept the trailer’s color because it reminds him of his hometown of Uriangato in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. Franco moved to California when he was 14 and then to the Midwest about 25 years ago. Maria Franco said her father spent his life working in meatpacking plants in Minnesota and Sioux Falls, and wanted to have his own business. The family has been here for the past five years.

Taqueria Don Franco’s menu features the flavors and style of cooking from central Mexico. Customers will find tacos, burritos and quesadillas and side dishes of rice and beans.

Meat options include carne asada, bistec, chorizo and chipotle shredded chicken.

Taqueria Don Franco also serves two kinds of tortas, or sandwiches, Maria Franco said. One has sausage and ham, and the other features asada. Both come with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and jalapeno.

Once customers become familiar with the food, Franco plans to add huaraches, one of the main plates in Uriangato.

“It’s a homemade baked tortilla, with mozzarella and any type of meat you would like,” Maria Franco said. “It’s something very authentic that he has not seen around here. … He has so many ideas he wants to bring to the food truck.”

The entire family helps run the operation, said Maria, who serves as the manager. Her mother, Juana, helps her father cook. Maria’s younger sister, Lizet, helps with tasks such as making the shopping list and brother Carlos Jr. keeps the drinks and napkins stocked.

The trailer is parked in a lot on West 12th Street, about a block west of Interstate 29. The spot has been home to a variety of Mexican food trucks over the past few years.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily or earlier if all the food is gone, Maria Franco said. She plans to post updates on the food truck’s Facebook page.

Customers are welcome to call in orders at 218-770-5283.