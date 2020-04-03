Target, Menards add new restrictions

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 3, 2020

Target is going to begin limiting the number of customers in the store at one time beginning Saturday, April 4.

The retailer “will actively monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside based on the store’s specific square footage,” Target Corp. said in a statement.

“If metering is needed, a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently. It’s another step to encourage social distancing on top of the signage, floor decals and audio messages already in place at our stores.”

Over the next two weeks, Target will begin providing all employees in its stores and distribution centers with high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift, and strongly encourage their use.

“We’ll also provide masks and gloves to Shipt shoppers as they enter our stores. That’s on top of enhancements we’ve made in recent weeks, including our rigorous cleaning routines, Plexiglass partitions at our check lanes and other stations, and more,” it said.

Menards has started prohibiting children younger than 16 and pets other than service dogs in its stores. If someone looks younger than 16, identification will be required.

Elder shopping hours are 6 to 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 to 9 a.m. Sunday.