Teaching Treasures to close with owners’ retirement

Nov. 19, 2020

A longtime educational supply store is closing with the owners’ retirement.

Teaching Treasures has been supplying educational items to teachers and parents in Sioux Falls since 1991.

“We don’t have a definite closing date, but we want to be out by the end of December,” said Candi Hess, a former special education teacher in Pierre who started working at the store part time in 1994 and became part of the ownership team in 1997.

Merchandise in the store at 1113 W. 41st St. is marked at 40 percent off.

“We’ve still got quite a bit of inventory here,” Hess said.

While Hess said she’s going to miss her customers, it was time to close the business.

“There’s a lot of things against this industry right now. COVID was kind of the last straw, and I was retirement age, and I was ready to be done.”

Hess said she’ll miss her customers the most. “I’ve made some great relationships.”

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.