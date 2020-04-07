Tech company adding jobs to support health care clients

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 7, 2020

Experity, a company that includes the former DocuTap, is hiring additional employees to support it clients in the urgent care field.

The company has 32 open positions and plans to add 30 percent to 40 percent more jobs to that in the next few months, it said in a statement.

The jobs will be split between offices in Sioux Falls and Rockford, Ill.

“Health care technology companies must be able to adapt quickly when serving providers working on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis,” Experity said.

“For instance, Experity had to build a COVID-specific application in less than 72 hours to meet the pressing requests of its clients. With (more than) 500 clinics having installed the app already, urgent cares across the country continue to lean on Experity for the support and solutions to keep their businesses running — so it’s important that Experity is fully staffed to remain as agile and efficient as possible.”

The available jobs include medical biller, claims management specialist, software engineer and client success manager.

Experity’s team is working entirely from home during the pandemic.

To view open positions and apply, click here.