TEDxSiouxFalls announces 2020 date, larger venue

Feb. 7, 2020

The popular TEDxSiouxFalls event is back this year with a bigger venue.

TEDxSiouxFalls 2020 will take place May 21 at the Orpheum Theater under the same community-led organizers who resurrected TEDx in the region last April.

Last year’s event for big thinkers and inspirational idea sharing sold out less than four hours after tickets were announced. The larger venue will hold 650 seats, but tickets still are expected to go fast, organizers said in a statement.

They are on sale at tedxsiouxfalls.com for $35.

Organizer Thadeus Giedd has renewed the TEDx license with the parent organization, TED, and has performed the necessary steps to level up, within guidelines, to unlock unlimited event attendance size, which includes participating in TED Fest, a TED convention for community organizers in New York City limited to 500 invitees.

With a TEDx event under his belt and new training, Giedd said he envisions TEDx being a marquee annual event for the Sioux Falls community.

“Leveling up as a TED organizer is terrific for our community as it allows more to attend and more accessibility to those that want to get involved,” Giedd said.

“Last year when we announced the event, the website saw over 1,500 visitors in two days, so we know the interest is high. Our goal is to continue to grow TEDx with its demand while maintaining a quality-over-quantity mentality. In three years, we have ambitions to grow into the Washington Pavilion venue, a potential 1,800 seats.”

Each TEDx talk performed May 21 will be professionally recorded and, after being reviewed by TED officially, will be uploaded to its YouTube channel and TED.com platform.

Think you have a TED talk worthy of the red circle stage? You can apply until Feb. 29. A selection committee will review applicants, who must keep their talks between three and 18 minutes.

“We’re looking for even more nerdiness this year, talks with a message backed by the presenter’s depth of knowledge, experience or significant research around their niche topic and message to be shared,” Giedd said.

“Our ambition with the TEDx events is to root out the thought leaders of our region, give them a platform to share their revealing and inspiring messages, and for attendees to be motivated to join their cause, movement or growing support network while uniting with others and becoming more connected to the community.”

Individuals and organizations wishing to partner with the event also have through February to become a sponsor. Those options can be found on the tedxsiouxfalls.com website.

To see last year’s talks, click here.