Television show to chronicle Sioux Falls tornadoes

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 21, 2020

A television show airing Sunday on ABC will feature stories of community members affected by the trio of tornadoes that hit Sioux Falls last September.

The show, “Hearts of Heroes,” is a series that debuted last year and was developed by Litton Entertainment in partnership with Michigan-based Belfor Property Management and ABC-TV.

It’s considered an “an educational docu-series featuring the untold stories of first responders and local heroes who display true bravery in the aftermath of Mother Nature’s most destructive events,” according to a statement.

On each episode, the ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee explains the science behind extreme weather while Belfor CEO Sheldon Yellen provides tips to prepare viewers for future disasters.

The Sioux Falls episode will air at 6 a.m. Sunday on KSFY and feature members of the Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue as well as Avera Heart Hospital and The Rush restaurant and bar.

To see a preview, click below.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since it was first published to correct the airing time to 6 a.m. Sunday.