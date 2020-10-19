TenHaken: ‘We need you to do more’

0 shares Share

Oct. 19, 2020

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken called on residents to do more to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If you want to live in a state that gives you freedoms, that comes with an expectation of responsibility, and I need this region to do more right now,” he said in an update Monday with health system officials.

“Wear a dang mask when you’re indoors. We’re not asking you to sign up for the draft here. We’re asking you to wear a mask when you’re inside and you can’t distance. Social distance. Take that seriously. We have let up our guard tremendously. We’re at the time when we need the diligence on these items.”

TenHaken acknowledged “the current political tensions in this country are certainly impacting this issue and impacting us as leaders at a local level. Part of my job as a leader of this city is to take action as well as to avoid action to make sure we remain as unified as we can right now and avoid division and chaos. … We’re asking people to be unselfish in an increasingly selfish society.”

He estimates 15 percent to 20 percent of staffed beds in Sioux Falls are being used for COVID patients.

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, which has 66 COVID-19 patients admitted, has seen numbers roughly double in the past month, said Dr. Dave Basel, vice president of Avera Medical Group. He added that the hospital is in the early stages of its surge plan, adding intensive care beds while continuing to treat other patients in need of ongoing care.

“This has turned into a marathon not a sprint, so we have to keep all our long-term care going at the same time we’re managing these increased COVID cases,” he said.

“We do see ongoing all projections are showing we’re not done yet with the number of cases we’re seeing, the percent positivity we’re seeing out in our communities, that number is going to continue to increase and potentially increase pretty significantly. I do agree, mayor, we do need the public’s help with this. There’s a limit to how far we can increase.”

The city and the health systems are partnering in messaging to encourage more wearing of masks, including billboards, public service announcements and social media campaigns. TenHaken also has partnered with other mayors across the state to promote the approach.

“We’re promoting mask wearing wherever we can,” he said. “We need you to mask up right now, and we need you to take that seriously. I am not sure when or why this issue became so dang political. It’s quite ridiculous if you ask me how political this has become. This is not an R or a D issue. This is a public health issue and at times I’m embarrassed by how politicized this has become.”

Basel agreed.

“Masks work. Back in February, we didn’t know whether masks worked for COVID,” Basel said. “Now, we have solid data masks work, and they work pretty significantly. Where we’re seeing it spread mostly is when people aren’t wearing masks — sitting down at a table together during their lunch break.”

TenHaken particularly called on older residents to be mindful of the area’s rising cases.

“If you are over the age of 65, you need to be extra-diligent right now. I’m not going to tell you what to do if you’re in that age bracket. You need to be diligent. You need to be responsible for your situation.”

The mayor said there will be a distinction coming similar to a “Good Housekeeping seal of approval” that will recognize businesses taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

People who have even mild symptoms need to stay home and isolate, Basel said, adding there are efforts being made to decrease the turnaround time on testing.

“There’s so much overlap on the milder cases between the common cold and milder infection. If you lose taste and smell you have COVID, but mild cough, runny nose, stomach upset, that can be COVID and be pretty mild. Don’t go to work, don’t go to school … isolate until you get that test result back.”

People should begin planning now to adjust gatherings, including during the holiday season, said Dr. Mike Wilde, vice president and chief medical officer at Sanford USD Medical Center, which has 71 patients admitted.

“Unfortunately due to this pandemic, there may have to be some alterations this year,” he said, adding people also should be talking about how they would be discharged from a potential hospital stay and what their advanced care planning looks like.

“Does it include life support or aggressive care, or is it more a focus on comfort,” he said. “I’ve been involved with many powerful patient interactions where the family may have to step up and make those decisions on a loved one’s behalf.”