Texas company acquires Sioux Falls renewable energy business

Jan. 6, 2021

Sioux Falls-based Renew Energy Inc., a provider of operations and maintenance services to the renewable energy market, has been acquired by a Texas company.

Takkion Holdings LLC is a portfolio company of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

Renew was founded in 2009 and has become one of the nation’s top independent specialized operations and maintenance companies, known for providing high-quality technical support to the wind power industry, both companies said in a statement.

Takkion plans to maintain and grow Renew’s presence in Sioux Falls, it said.

There are 63 employees in Sioux Falls and 149 including the surrounding area.

“We are excited to join forces with Takkion and TP&L,” Jim Mikel, president of Renew, said in a statement. “The combination is a highly strategic decision that brings together the unique strengths of the great company that we have built with the deep resources of Takkion and TP&L to deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers across North America.”

Takkion owns a majority stake in Wyoming-based Transportation Partners & Logistics LLP, which provides logistics, transportation, and supply chain management solutions to the renewable energy and industrial markets.

Renew has grown rapidly, developing an international customer base of original equipment manufacturers, developers and asset owners over the past decade. It operates locations throughout the U.S. to support the growing installed base of wind energy assets.

Renew will complement Takkion’s portfolio of logistics and transportation services companies for energy transition infrastructure, it said. With the addition of Renew, the company can provide the market with a comprehensive solution for managing the complex logistics, supply chain, transportation management, operations and maintenance of wind and solar energy infrastructure.

“Renew’s extensive wind power operations and maintenance services, its deep engineering and R&D talent, and its unique remanufacturing capabilities complement Takkion’s capabilities and position us for market leadership,” Takkion CEO Scott Prince said.

“As the premier provider in logistics, supply chain, transportation management and O&M solutions for renewable energy and energy transformation infrastructure, the innovation and value the combined company can now bring to customers is unmatched, with increased services, enhanced safety and the best team in the industry.”