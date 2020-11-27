Thai restaurant opens on 41st Street

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 27, 2020

A new Thai restaurant that also serves Vietnamese pho opens today on 41st Street.

Pad Thai is in the former Taco Town Buffet space at 2700 W. 41st St., two blocks east of Kiwanis Avenue.

In addition to the namesake pad thai, the menu includes Thai soups such as tom kha gai and tom yum goong and Vietnamese pho with beef, chicken on seafood.

Broth for pho simmers in a pot the day before the opening.

Other classic Thai dishes include curries and green papaya salad. There are drunken noodles, pineapple fried rice and a variety of stir fry dishes with chicken, beef, pork and seafood.

In addition to soft drinks, customers will find Thai iced tea, beer and wine.

The restaurant offers table service and carryout. It seats more than 50, mostly in booths but with a few tables along the east windows.

Eventually, Pad Thai might offer online ordering and delivery, said Terry Teng, who is partnering with Paul Chan of nearby Fuji Sushi & Hibachi on the venture.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.