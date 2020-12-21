The 10 people in your life who deserve a gift card – and the best offer on them in town

0 shares Share

Dec. 21, 2020

You’re never too late to give a gift like this.

Actually, even if you’re reading this after Christmas, there’s never a better year to gift in celebration of a new year.

But let’s assume you’re still in Christmas shopping mode. Every year, the No. 1 gift requested is a gift card. And this year, a gift card to a local restaurant is the ultimate win-win.

Plus – and this basically never happens – from now until Dec. 31, buy $100 in gift cards at three Vanguard Hospitality restaurants and receive a $10 bonus card.

That means you can gift a meal at Grille 26, Minervas in downtown Sioux Falls and Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille and take advantage of the same offer in each restaurant.

So after you’ve taken care of your family, friends, clients or co-workers, how about thinking even bigger?

Here’s our list of the top 10 people you might not have thought about who deserve to have some free, delicious local dining on you.

Your mail carrier

This is a no-brainer, right? As volumes of mail have hit crazy levels, your carrier has made sure your essential – and maybe indulgent – purchases have made it to your address safe and as timely as possible.

Whoever cuts your hair

Flash back to those months when we all could have used a trim. Remember the person who worked you into the schedule so you could endure the rest of social isolation with a little better look – or a little less of whatever shade you were trying to lose.

Your garbage hauler

Here’s what happened to garbage service this year: Residential collections went up a lot as we’ve all been home generating more trash. And no matter what, your garbage and recycling were cleared, and we bet the ones who did it would love a meal out.

Whoever cares for your pet

They say our pets actually had a better COVID experience than we did, with more owner time at home. But let’s not forget the veterinary office that gave you curbside service when the booster shots were due – or the groomer who fit you in when the dog or cat’s haircut/bath seemed even more critical than yours.

Your virtual (or in-person) school team

Of course, your child’s teacher could be on the gift card list, but teaching is a team effort – especially this year. So think about that person who helped you figure out the technology you needed for virtual school or the support staff at school who helped get the building ready for all the needed changes this year.

Don’t have a child in school? Mail or drop off a gift card at the closest school to you and ask that it be given to someone who could use an extra 2020 treat. They’ll find the right person.

Your favorite health care worker

Health care is the biggest industry in Sioux Falls – so chances are we all know someone who works in it. And no matter what role your health care friend or acquaintance plays, he or she especially deserves a thanks this year.

A faith leader

Maybe you belong to a church, maybe you don’t. Maybe you’re attending in person, or maybe you’re not comfortable yet. You still can’t go wrong with this one. Give a gift card to the faith leader at your church, or drop one off at a church you pass by anywhere. We guarantee that person will make sure it gets to someone who will appreciate it.

A retail worker

Get ready to really make someone’s day. Put a restaurant gift card in your wallet, and the next time you’re in line at a grocery store or other retailer, hand it to an employee who makes a difference in your shopping experience. They’ve all had an extra demanding year and helped keep us stocked with essentials.

Your pharmacy – or any pharmacy

These folks are behind-the-scenes pandemic heroes too, and they’re about to get even busier. Our pharmacies have helped keep us healthy all year, and they’re about to get super busy with vaccines in 2021. Treat them to a well-deserved meal out.

A restaurant worker

We know, the irony of sending a restaurant worker to a restaurant, right? But they love to eat out too, and many of them have had crazy years – whether it’s the pizza delivery person who has been super busy or the wait staff who wishes they were busier. And when you give that gift card, they know you’re supporting their industry too. That’s the best gift of all!

Happy holidays from Vanguard Hospitality!