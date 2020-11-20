The Attic’s west-side location opens

0 shares Share

Nov. 20, 2020

The west-side version of The Attic Bar & Grill opened today.

The restaurant took over the W. 12th Pourhouse and Kitchen space on the southeast corner of 12th Street and Marion Road.

While there’s a new menu, one favorite from the Pourhouse remains: Sidewinder fries, which are a thicker cut steak fry that’s twisted and served with seasoned sour cream.

Otherwise the new menu is filled with east-side Attic favorites. There are burgers, sandwiches, pasta dishes, pork and chicken entrees, salmon and battered cod, flatbreads, salads and appetizers, including Sling Shot Shrimp.

Popular items include chislic, Indian tacos and seasonal features, co-owner Genna Terveer said.

Here’s a look at the citrus hoisin glazed salmon that’s served with vegetable fried rice, house-pickled ginger and green onion.

Customers will find the same happy hour and daily specials at both locations.

The restaurant, which seats about 100, has a new look, with accent pieces made with wood from an 1800s Minnesota farmhouse, old windows, European chandeliers and two ladders suspended above the bar that had been used in Sid’s Liquor in downtown Sioux Falls.

The space is still filled with large-screen TVs, and The Attic added NFL Sunday Ticket, Terveer said.

The Attic kept most of the Pourhouse staff, training them at the east-side Attic, but is still hiring bartenders, servers and cooks, Terveer said.

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. daily, typically closing at midnight but staying open later on Friday and Saturday nights if it’s busy, she said.