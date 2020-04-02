The Co-op debuts new name

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 2, 2020

The Co-op Natural Foods has a new name: Sioux Falls Food Co+op.

“It’s much simpler and much easier to remember,” said Patrick Sayler, general manager of the grocery store at 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue that has member-owners but is also open to the public.

The new name comes with a new logo and a new tagline: good. local. food.

The health food co-op is getting the rebrand out ahead of its expansion into the rest of the building it leases.

“A rebrand is huge, especially for a smaller organization, to do right. Operationally, that’s why we wanted to do it now. Otherwise, it’s just too much at one time.”

Before the new signs went up, a crew painted the natural cedar facade gray. New awnings will go up soon.

“The exterior of the building was ready for a face lift whether or not we did the expansion,” Sayler said. Major exterior work to tie the new area into the old will come later, he said.

Construction is expected to begin this summer. Inside, the plan is to double the retail space and add several deli programs, upgrades to equipment, indoor seating and expanded offerings across the store.

A second capital campaign planned for April to help pay for the expansion has been postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sayler said.

“The board and I felt it was appropriate to look at other options, so we are seeking traditional bank – technically credit union because they are also co-ops – financing.”

In the first capital campaign, member-owners invested $830,000 toward a $1.5 million goal. As originally planned, the project was estimated to cost $2.75 million — with some bank financing — but features could be scaled back to start.