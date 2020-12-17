The First National Bank in Sioux Falls earns SBA Lender of the Year award

0 shares Share

Dec. 17, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

The First National Bank in Sioux Falls has been named the 7(a) Dollar Volume Lender of the Year by the South Dakota District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The bank earned the honor by making the highest dollar volume of SBA 7(a) loans during the 2020 fiscal year. The program offers the government’s guarantee on bank loans made to small businesses. This allows banks to offer small-business borrowers more flexible terms to help their business succeed.

With more than $5.1 million in SBA 7(a) loans made during the 2020 fiscal year, the business banking team at First National credits their success to their commitment to building relationships and reinvesting in the community.

“We’re honored to receive this award,” FNB business banking manager Jeremy Keckler said. “But we’re even more honored that these small-business owners have placed their trust in us. We don’t take that lightly. Whether it be opening a checking account, finding ways to add value or helping plan for the future, our team is there for the long haul. For a small-business owner, a relationship like that can make all the difference.”

For Kevin Johnson, that sentiment couldn’t be more true. After gaining SBA approval for loans for his two businesses, Wolfie’s Liquor Spot and Liquor Mart South, he has felt the reward of a relationship with FNB firsthand.

“My experience getting my SBA loan through FNBSF was an absolute pleasure,” Johnson said. “The experience and expertise that FNBSF brings to the table is unparalleled. Not only has everyone been more than willing to help on the regular, but they always seem to go the extra step to make sure that all of my needs have been not only met but exceeded.”

Both the SBA and FNB understand the critical role of small businesses like Johnson’s to the economy and to their communities.

Jaime Wood, district director for South Dakota’s SBA office, said she believes this is why First National’s business banking team made the highest dollar volume of 7(a) loans.

“It is evident that The First National Bank in Sioux Falls deeply cares about South Dakota communities and small businesses,” Wood said. “Earning this award is a strong indicator that FNBSF goes the extra mile to get much needed business lending connected to small businesses so they can start and grow. We have a very strong relationship together with a common goal: serving small businesses!”

Making these loans really comes naturally “because of who we are as a local, community bank,” Keckler added. “We never know today who the successful people tomorrow are going to be. But what we can see is people who share our value of making our communities better places to live, and that’s something we can get on board with.”

For information on First National’s work with the SBA and available loan programs, visit the bank’s website or contact a lender today.