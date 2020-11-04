The Man Salon will expand to Lake Lorraine

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 4, 2020

A locally owned hair salon that caters to men is expanding to the west side of Sioux Falls.

The Man Salon has leased a former salon space at Lake Lorraine and plans to have remodeling work done and be open before Christmas. It will be the third location for the business started by Shawn and Stacia Ericsson in 2008.

“We’ve been wanting to expand for quite a while,” Shawn Ericsson said. “We’ve always had a liking for the Lake Lorraine area. It’s one of the more prosperous areas of Sioux Falls, and we obviously have a great feeling for its future with Dave & Buster’s coming and all the development. It’s an amazing spot.”

The Man Salon will be in one of the retail centers along Marion Road, just a couple of doors down from The SandBar & Grill.

In addition to having their hair washed and conditioned with every haircut, customers get a hot-towel facial treatment, and a head and neck massage. The salon also offers coloring, waxing and beard-trimming services.

The salons feature large leather club chairs, big-screen HDTVs, peanuts, beverages and stacks of men’s magazines.

“I’m really excited to see The Man Salon at Lake Lorraine,” said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who represented the salon in the deal. “They will be a great fit in the tenant mix of the area.”

While the business caters to men, about 10 percent of the customers are women, Ericsson said.

“We’re really popular with the kiddos,” he added. “They get to watch cartoons. They get to have a sucker. They really enjoy the experience too.”

The Man Salon has 35 employees, and the new salon will start off with a half-dozen current stylists. New hires will work in the existing salons to learn the ropes, Ericsson said. The other sites are on Western Avenue on the east side of Scheels and on Arrowhead Parkway north of Dawley Farm Village.

The salons were closed for two months in the spring as the COVID-19 pandemic began to reach Sioux Falls. Now, all stylists are wearing masks, and customers are encouraged to wear one. Stations, which have 5-foot-2 walls separating them, are sanitized after each customer, Ericsson said.

The couple intends to keep growing the business that they started as an investment. Shawn is an engineer in Brookings, and Stacia is a teacher in Brandon. They envision more salons in larger cities along the Interstate 29 corridor such as Fargo, Sioux City and Omaha, Ericsson said.

They also will revisit plans to franchise their business once the Lake Lorraine store is operating, he said. There already are two Man Salons in Rapid City, but those operate under a licensing agreement.